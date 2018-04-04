Local couple to open baseball and softball training facility

A Jacksonville couple will soon be opening a brand new instructional facility for local baseball and softball athletes.

Adam and Kristin Jamison are planning to open Jamison’s Future Swings at 2253 West Morton Avenue. Adam Jamison is a former All-State pitcher for the Beardstown Tigers and collegiate pitcher for Parkland College and Point Loma University. Jamison has dreamed of opening a baseball facility to help the youth in the area improve their skills.

As for where the couple’s timeline for the new facility currently stands, Jamison says that they’re hoping to have everything finished and ready to go by May.

Jamison Future Swings will offer clinics to children as young as five years old, as well as training middle and high school students at the elite level, and collegiate athletes in preparations for professional play. Jamison has hired former and current Major League athletes and scouts to train incoming athletes.