Local domestic battery case ends in potential deportation

A man that had been living in Jacksonville for an unknown period of time is no longer in Morgan County.

28 year old Luis Antonio Vargus Telefor, last known to be residing in the 300 block of South Diamond, was arrested overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday and booked at the Morgan County Jail Wednesday at approximately 1:45 a.m. for domestic battery.

Telefor remained at the county jail, apparently until earlier today. According to an employee of the Morgan County jail on-duty at the time, Telefor has been released and was taken from the county jail by federal government officials at sometime this morning, as the domestic battery arrest was also determined to be an immigration violation.