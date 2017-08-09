Alleged armed robbery at local fast food restaurant, one suspect still at large

One suspect remains at large and another is in custody after allegedly robbing a local fast food restaurant with guns late last night.

According to reports from Jacksonville Police, shortly after 11:45 p.m., authorities received a report of an armed robbery at Sonic, located in the 18-hundred block of West Morton.

The caller advised police that two male subjects, armed with guns, robbed the food chain, taking an unknown amount of money before fleeing at a high rate of speed in a red vehicle.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were then able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on East Vandalia. Reports claim that the vehicle then fled from Morgan County Deputies before crashing the vehicle near East Vandalia and Easy Drive, where the occupants then fled from the vehicle.

Police were able to apprehend one of the suspects, 24-year old Tyrell Lobdell, of the 800 block of Hoagland, while the other suspect got away and remains at large at this time. Jacksonville Police say it is unclear whether or not the other suspect is armed.

Lobdell is facing alleged offenses of theft and aggravated battery. Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 217-479-4630.