Juvenile arrested for June battery case

A local juvenile female was arrested Wednesday by the Jacksonville Police Department.

A 15 year old female student was booked at the County jail at approximately 1:45 p.m. after being arrested for resisting a peace officer and battery. According to Jacksonville Police Department Lieutenant Chris Johnson, the battery arrest is regarding a past incident.

“We gave legal verbal commands to the students to follow lawful orders from a uniformed police officer. At that point, she refused to follow the verbal orders that were given to her. She was subsequently placed under arrest and in handcuffs for resisting/obstructing a peace officer. The battery case stems from an incident that occurred on June 5th. The investigating officer was just now able to compile all the evidence needed and locate the suspect to issue her the citation for battery.”



The juvenile female has since been released to the custody of a parent or guardian.