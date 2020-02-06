Local High Schools Compete in LLCC’s Regional Academic Challenge

By Benjamin Cox on February 6, 2020 at 12:47pm

Approximately 280 students from 18 area high schools competed in the 24th annual regional Academic Challenge on Tuesday at Lincoln Land Community College. Students competed as individuals and as teams (of up to 14 students) testing in their choice of two of these subjects – biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics. The tests are written by teams of college and university faculty and are designed to present a challenge to high school students.

LLCC Mathematics Professor Matt Vespa says the competition is designed to show students the value and the use of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics careers and the application of STEM in every day use.

Teams that place either first or second within their respective divisions at the regional level are eligible to advance to the sectional competition to be held next month. Third place teams also advance if there are eight or more teams competing in a regional division.

Those teams advancing to sectional competition include: Division 300 (high schools with 300 students or less) – Pawnee and New Berlin; Division 700 (high schools with 301-700 students) – Pleasant Plains, Williamsville and Sacred Heart-Griffin; and Division 1500 (high schools with 701-1,500 students) – Chatham-Glenwood and Jacksonville. Individuals that placed first or second in any division, but whose team did not advance, are eligible to participate in the sectional competition (see individual rankings below). Teams and individuals that score high enough at the sectional competition will advance to the state finals, which will be held April 20-23 at Eastern Illinois University.

Thanks to support from the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers, a $200 LLCC Foundation scholarship was awarded at the event. Katie Nix from Athens High School was selected at random from all high school seniors participating in the Academic Challenge as the recipient.

New Berlin Varsity Team Front row, l-r: Cody Clair, Rylie Crawford, Sierra Eigenmann, Daniel Kloppe, Jessha Merreighn and Maria Olson; back: Gabe Powell, Abby Roberts, Ella Rogers, Grace Savage, Payton Schurman and Kristen McGuire (team coach)

Division 300 teams participating: Greenview, Hartsburg-Emden, Mt. Pulaski, New Berlin and Pawnee

Individual Rankings

Biology

First – Carsen Jarrett, Pawnee

Second – Cassie Bradbury, Pawnee; Daniel Kloppe, New Berlin

Third – Payton Schurman, New Berlin

Chemistry

First – Gabe Powell, New Berlin

Second – Brandon Sharp, Pawnee; Jeremy White, Pawnee; Teagan Wyss, Mt. Pulaski; Abby Roberts, New Berlin

Third – Chloe Olson, Mt. Pulaski; Maria Olson, New Berlin

Computer Science

First – Nigel Adams, Mt. Pulaski; Jaron Yakle, Mt. Pulaski

Second – Lucas Schultz, Greenview

Third – Teagan Wyss, Mt. Pulaski

Engineering Graphics

First – Nigel Adams, Mt. Pulaski

Second – Jaron Yakle, Mt. Pulaski; Evan Rohlfs, Hartsburg-Emden

English

First – Jeremy White, Pawnee

Second – Spencer Davis, Hartsburg-Emden

Third – Maria Olson, New Berlin; Grace Savage, New Berlin; Daniel Kloppe, New Berlin

Mathematics

First – Dylan Held, Pawnee; Sierra Eigenmann, New Berlin; Creighton Monroe, Greenview; Spencer Davis, Hartsburg-Emden

Second – Chase Curtis, Pawnee

Third – Autumn Benhart, Mt. Pulaski

Physics

First – Nick Neuber, Pawnee

Second – Kaylee Wilham, Mt. Pulaski

Third – Isabella Wade, Mt. Pulaski; Gabe Powell, New Berlin; Sierra Eigenmann, New Berlin

Pleasant Plains Varsity Team Front row, l-r: Caroline Jachino, Anna Kanllakan, Macy Kanllakan, Bradley Lessman, Robbie Monke, Braden Moore and Anna Mooore; back: Luke Ozenkoski, Evan Saebeler, Asya Smith, Jake Stern, Kameron Wolters, Hannah Yohannes, Brian Zaborac and Brian Conklin (team coach)

Division 700 teams participating: Athens, Auburn, Nokomis, North Mac, Pleasant Plains, Riverton, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Williamsville.

Individual Rankings

Biology

First – Mikayla Hady, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Second – Thomas Lieber, Nokomis

Third – Grace Lambert, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Chemistry

First – Erika Fuhrman, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Second – Brian Zaborac, Pleasant Plains; Sofia Lowis, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Third – Nathan Clack, Williamsville

Computer Science

First – Luke Ozenkoski, Pleasant Plains; Bradley Leesman, Pleasant Plains

Second – Evan Herpstrieth, Nokomis; JD Waldron, Williamsville

Third – Austin Brown, North Mac; Logan Taylor, Athens; Jade Jett, Nokomis; Rachel Schlueter, Athens; Olivia Bohannan, Athens

Engineering Graphics

First – Evan Saebeler, Pleasant Plains

Second – Luke Ozenkoski, Pleasant Plains

Third – Bradley Leesman, Pleasant Plains

English

First – Sophie Sass, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Second – Callie Barnes, Nokomis

Third – Luke Mathews, Sacred Heart-Griffin; Sophia Keller, Nokomis

Mathematics

First – Tucker Vonbehren, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Second – Corey Beaver, Williamsville

Third – Maia Casterline, Nokomis

Physics

First – Max Beard, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Second – Anna Kanllakan, Pleasant Plains

Third – Tyrus Thomason, Auburn; Taygan Greff, North Mac

JHS Varsity Team Front row, l-r: Joey Gallo, RJ Grojean, Saylor Hayes, Jake Hembrough, Nicholas Hester, Kaelyn Hutson and Esha Kulkarni; back: Tyler Peters, Noah Pruitt, Gavin Roegge, Carlos Rubin de Celis, Abby Schumacher, Christian Soltermann, Megan Walker and Cindy Arnold (team coach)

Division 1500 teams participating: Chatham-Glenwood, Jacksonville, Rochester, Springfield and Springfield Southeast

Individual Rankings

Biology

First – Rachel Emery, Glenwood

Second – Kush Patel, Southeast; Julia Mitra, Springfield

Third – Grace Tolentino, Glenwood

Chemistry

First – Wyatt Wethington, Glenwood

Second – Jake Hembrough, Jacksonville

Third – Trey Moulton, Glenwood; Rachel Emery, Glenwood

Computer Science

First – Adrian Russo, Springfield

Second – Christian Soltermann, Jacksonville

Third – Ryan O’Dell, Rochester

Engineering Graphics

First – Ashton Wilbern, Glenwood

Second – Joey Gallo, Jacksonville

Third – Ethan Sommer, Springfield

English

First – Grace Tolentino, Glenwood

Second – Sarah Reuben, Glenwood; Grayson Hatch, Rochester

Third – Paige Olson, Rochester; Elodie Rowley, Rochester

Mathematics

First – Adrian Russo, Springfield

Second – Christian Soltermann, Jacksonville

Third – Trey Moulton, Glenwood; Ryan McClintock, Rochester

Physics

First – Luke Lindberg, Glenwood

Second – Sarah Reuben, Glenwood

Third – Parker Ward, Southeast