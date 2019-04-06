Local K9 unit assists deputies, leads to seizure of roughly 30,000 grams of THC oil capsules

What was described by law enforcement as a ‘consensual encounter’ at Love’s Travel Stop ended in one arrest.

A spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department detailed the arrest of 25 year old Jordan Flores, charged with alleged possession and delivery of a product containing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, cannabis trafficking, and resisting a peace officer. Possession at that level is a Class 1 felony. Delivery and trafficking are Class X felonies.

Flores was booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility Thursday evening at 8:45.

Flores was reportedly traveling from Northern California, and was approached by deputies at Love’s. According to the sheriff’s spokesperson, the story Flores offered didn’t add up. It was later determined that Chicago and New York were destinations for a large quantity of oil products in mechanical capsules containing tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC.

More than 28,000 of what are apparently referred to as ‘cartridges’ were found in boxes after South Jacksonville Police K9 Luger was called in to assist and alerted to the odor of the cartridges. Each cartridge contains, according to the spokesperson, 1.1 grams of cannabis oil.

That translates to a collection of at least 30,000 grams of products containing THC.

An informal weighing was conducted with the vehicle used for transportation of the cartridges, and the approximate weight of the boxes was between 60 and 70 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s department spokesperson, the value of this seizure depends somewhat on statistics and how and where the cartridges are transported. Supposedly, the journey east causes a general price increase. Taking into consideration certain factors and value in locations where cannabis is illegal, this was approximately a $1 million seizure.