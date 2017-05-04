Local Lincoln Land Community College Celebrates 50th Anniversary

A local college turns 50 years old this year, and to celebrate, they’re inviting the entire community to join them in an event in downtown Jacksonville.

Lincoln Land Community College’s Jacksonville location is celebrating their 50th anniversary, and the local campus is hosting a community event tomorrow at their location on the downtown square.

The event coincides with the May First Friday event, and Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.

Enrollment Operations Coordinator Maryjane Million says it’s an exciting time not only for everyone who’s attended the college past or present, but also for the entire community.

“Well we’re very excited that we’re celebrating our 50th Celebration which means Lincoln Land Community College was founded 50 years ago and we are happy to have a Business After Hours with Chamber of Commerce Members. We’re going to to celebrating with chamber, and also in downtown Jacksonville we are going to featuring some artwork as a part of the First Friday event.”

Million reflects on the growth of LLCC over the last 50 years.

“It’s wonderful and it’s incredible how our college has grown. Not only our main campus, of course, over in Springfield where we offer so many programs. But we’re very pleased to be able to provide service to the communities surrounding. We have five other outreach centers as far North as Beardstown, and of course Jacksonville, and there’s h Hillsboro, Taylorville, and Litchfield to the South. Lincoln Land is, geographically, the largest district community college in the state of Illinois. So we’re very pleased to serve our community.”

Million says she’s seen the Jacksonville campus help students of all kinds.

“Oh gosh. Really more ways than I can even count. There’s so many people who come directly from high school and start their community college life, maybe they earn an associate’s degree or move on to another school. We have many students who transfer on to four year institutions. Or, we have many students who complete a program right in Jacksonville we have the CNA program and the LPN program just to name two.”

The event will take place this Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Lincoln Land Jacksonville campus on the north side of the square. There will be comments from LLCC President Charlotte Warren and Jacksonvile Mayor Andy Ezard will give a proclamation presentation. There will also be art from MarySusan Farmer, and photography by Elizabeth King. There is no cost to attend the anniversary event.