Local man accused of aggravated possession of stolen firearms makes court appearance

A local man arrested last week for several alleged crimes, including aggravated possession of stolen firearms, made an appearance in Morgan County court today.

On Monday, December 11th, 28-year old Gage Burton of Jacksonville was booked at the Morgan County jail at around 3:30 p.m. for alleged possession of controlled substances, possession of a narcotic instrument, theft, and aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms. However, at today’s appearance, Burton chose to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on allegations of residential burglary and aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms.

At the time of Burton’s arrest last week, Lieutenant Brent Penner with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office informed WLDS/WEAI News that Burton was arrested during the course of a traffic stop. Lt. Penner also claimed that the charges for aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms stemmed from evidence that the Sheriff’s Office had obtained prior to last week’s arrest.

Upon waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Judge Chris Reif asked Defense Attorney Tom Piper for an arraignment. Piper responded by asking the court to continue the arraignment until January, and requested the State’s Attorney’s Office provide him with any and all discovery evidence they might have prior to the next court appearance.

Judge Reif granted the continuance and set Burton’s next court date for Tuesday, January 2nd at 9 a.m.