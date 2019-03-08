Local man accused of home invasion has pre-trial conference continued to April

A Jacksonville man accused of home invasion and domestic battery appeared in court yesterday for a pre-trial conference.

Twenty-four year old Johnny Jones was scheduled for a pre-trial conference yesterday in a rather busy day in Morgan County court, with as many as 52 other individuals being called for a pre-trial conference also. Jones was arrested back in August 2018 after police responded to reports of an alleged home invasion, domestic battery and criminal trespass to state-supported land. Appearing alongside Public Defender Tom Piper, Jones took part in the brief pre-trial conference.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, who represents the prosecution in this case, explains what took place during Jones’ pre-trial conference.

“Johnny Jones’ case was set for a pre-trial. Mr. Piper indicated that he had some additional evidence to present to the state before we could proceed to trial, so that pre-trial was continued until April 3rd at 9 a.m.,” says Noll.

According to State’s Attorney Noll, Jones’ next court date has been set by Seventh Circuit Judge Chris Reif for April 3rd at 9 a.m.