Local man arrested for alleged aggravated domestic battery

A Jacksonville resident is behind bars after allegedly striking his girlfriend in the face.

33 year old Shay Emerson McGarvey, of the 200 block of West Beecher Street, was arrested today and booked at the county jail at approximately 9 a.m. for aggravated domestic battery. An investigation is currently being conducted by the Jacksonville Police Department.

A supervisory officer with the Jacksonville Police Department declined to provide vocal comment but described McGarvey’s arrest as being after an incident of aggravated domestic battery in which McGarvey struck his girlfriend multiple times, including certain actions that apparently caused this female victim to need medical treatment. The victim was transpoted to Passavant Area Hospital, with a reportedly specific emphasis on injuries to the victim’s mouth.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time. Shay McGarvey remains detained at the Morgan County Detention Facility.