Local man arrested for child pornography, criminal sexual assault

A Jacksonville man was arrested on two separate charges, both of a sexual nature.

45 year old Joseph Wisniewski, of the 200 block of North Chambers, was booked at the county jail at around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday for child pornography and criminal sexual assault. No additional information has been made available at this time, as the purpose of the arrest remains under Jacksonville Police Department investigation at this time.

Wisniewski will be detained at the Morgan County Detention Facility on $15,000 bond.