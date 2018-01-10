Local man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Vermillion County

A Jacksonville man was killed in a vehicle accident in Vermillion County yesterday evening.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police, a 47-year old male from Jacksonville died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oakwood last night.

Reports from Illinois State Police District 10 say the incident occurred in the Phillips 66 parking lot in Oakwood shortly after 6:45 p.m. yesterday. State Police say that the 47-year Jacksonville man was a pedestrian standing in the east parking lot near the diesel fuel pumps when a red 2012 Kenworth Truck Tractor with a semi trailer pulled out from the fuel pumps and struck the local man.

Authorities say that the semi dragged the Jacksonville man onto Oakwood Road to the eastbound ramp of Interstate 74. After thinking that his vehicle was having mechanical issues, the driver of the semi then pulled over on the ramp.

State Police reports say that a witness advised the driver of the semi that he had hit the pedestrian in the parking lot of the Phillips 66. EMS responded to the scene, however, the pedestrian from Jacksonville succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Vermillion County Coroner.

Both the deceased pedestrian from Jacksonville, as well as the driver of the semi is not being identified at this time as state police continue their investigation.

WLDS/WEAI News will provide updates on the incident if and when they become available.