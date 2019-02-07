Local man on trial for home invasion has pre-trial conference moved to March

A Jacksonville man alleged of home invasion appeared in Morgan County court for a pre-trial conference yesterday.

Twenty-four year old Johnny Jones, of Jacksonville, appeared in Morgan County court yesterday along with Public Defender Tom Piper for a scheduled pre-trial conference. Jones’ court case stems from his arrest in August of 2018 for alleged home invasion, domestic battery and criminal trespass to state land. This particular case has seen several continuances so far, having originally been set for the November jury trial, however it now appears Jones could see a trial next month.

Although he was not present in court yesterday, Morgan County Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Miller explains what took place with Jones’ pre-trial conference.

“State’s Attorney Gray Noll as present on behalf of the state. It was called for a pre-trial conference. Mr. Piper represents the defendant, he had a motion to continue, which was granted. So what that does is reset the pre-trial to March 6th at 9 a.m., which, State’s Attorney Noll and Attorney Piper will likely be present at that hearing,” says Miller.

Miller also takes us through the allegations facing Jones in this case, as well as the possible penalties he could receive if found guilty.

“Mr. Jones has three counts, the first one is a Class X felony home invasion. The possible penalties are, in this specific case, 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Count Two is a Class 4 Domestic Battery, possible penalties of one to three years. Count Three is a criminal trespass to state-supported land, it’s a Class A misdemeanor, which is a possible penalty of local jail time of up to one year,” Miller explains.

Following yesterday’s pre-trial conference, Judge Chris Reif set Jones’ next court date for March 6th at 9 a.m.