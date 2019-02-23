Local man reportedly drunkenly struck a police officer in Morgan County jail cell

A local man remains behind bars after allegedly striking an officer at the Morgan County Detention Facility.

Thirty-eight year old Corey Walker, of the 400 block of West College, was booked at the county jail shortly before 9 p.m. last night for alleged aggravated battery of a police officer, criminal damage to property and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

According to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Sean Walker, the suspect was reportedly at the Brickhouse restaurant in downtown Jacksonville yesterday evening when police received a call regarding an intoxicated man at the business.

The lieutenant says that Corey Walker has reportedly been asked to leave several bars in the downtown area because of his level of intoxication. According to police, as officers arrived at The Brickhouse, they attempted to give Corey Walker a ride home, but the suspect refused. Authorities then reportedly asked the suspect to leave the restaurant and bar, but he also refused to leave, which is when officers attempted to take him into custody.

During the course of placing Walker into custody, he is alleged to have resisted police. According to police reports, once Walker was taken to the Morgan County Detention Facility and booked, he again is alleged to have resisted officers as they attempted to place him in a holding cell. While trying to place Walker into a holding cell, the suspect is alleged to have swung and struck an officer at the Morgan County jail, which is where the allegation of aggravated battery of a police officer stems from.