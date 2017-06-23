Local man suffers non-life threatening injuries in morning crash

A Jacksonville man has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Sangamon County.

According to Illinois State Police reports, 44-year old Guylain Makwenda, of Jacksonville, was involved in an accident along Illinois Route 125 about one mile west of Farmingdale Road at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Reports claim that Makwenda was traveling eastbound in his 2005 Dodge Caravan on Route 125 before crossing the center line for an unknown reason. Makwenda’s vehicle struck a second vehicle, driven by 54-year old Steven Thomas of Chicago, whose vehicle was sitting on the opposite-side shoulder with a flat tire.

Thomas was not injured in the crash. Makwenda was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial reports expected a lane closure to last less than an hour.