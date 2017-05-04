Local Nursing Home Avoids Employee Strike

By Blake Schnitker on May 4 at 10:37am

A threatened strike at a local nursing home was averted after a settlement was reached overnight.

The State Journal-Register reported potential employee strikes of Aperion Care employees were scheduled at locations in Jacksonville and Springfield. The walk-off expected to occur early this morning as part of a push for higher pay and better staffing levels by nursing assistants throughout the state.

WLDS-WEAI News reached out to Jacksonville’s Aperion Care location to check the status of these potential strikes, and it appears as though they are no longer in the forecast.

The local Aperion Care informed our news department that the issue was settled overnight, and that no strikes are expected.

While there aren’t many details regarding the settlement, the local facility says they were informed of the decision by Aperion Care headquarters near Chicago.