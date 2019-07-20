Local Pilot and Amateur Astrophysicist and Astronomer Recording Stats about Thursday’s Big Boom

The loud boom that was heard this week has captivated people’s imaginations. Theories about sonic booms from jets, natural gas, explosions, and seismic activity have all made their ways into the rumor mill. Local authorities and the military still have not given positive identification to the origins of what caused the phenomena that was heard and felt over the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area.

An employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and resident of Kampsville in Calhoun County is working on a theory that’s a bit different. Wesley Green, a pilot and as he describes himself nerd for astrophysics and astronomy, posits a different point of view on what he believes happened this past week.

“My theory – or more correctly hypothesis on the boom experience that occurred on Thursday at approximately 1PM is actually that a bolide the Earth’s atmosphere. Now a bolide is essentially a large meteorite that enters the atmosphere in the neighborhood of 22,000 miles per hour up to 125,000 miles per hour – much greater than the speed of sound which is 767 miles per hour. When a bolide enters the atmosphere, it breaks the sound barrier. Due to friction with the air, it will catch fire and essentially heat up to an extremely high temperature. It will explode at a height of approximately 48 kilometers or approximately 30 miles and actually create a cone in the same way that a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier would. Now, this cone could be about 50 miles wide and can actually resonate and shake houses to create that massive explosive sound that many of us have reportedly heard on Thursday.”

Green says that the bolide or meteor would enter and virtually explode like a basketball under pressure scattering thousands of tiny fragments into the atmosphere, burning up before they hit the ground. Green says he has not ruled out a fighter jet causing the boom because a bolide or meteor and a jet would produce the same phenomena.

If and when the military confirms that an exercise took place, Green is collecting data in the interim with a survey to pinpoint the epicenter and impact of the boom in the region. He will use the data to calculate and triangulate how far and wide the impact of the sound was heard and resonated.

To participate in the survey, click on this link.

The survey is 4 questions long, is completely anonymous, and takes less than a minute.

For now, the mystery of the boom remains.