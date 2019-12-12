Local Police Investigating Armed Robbery Attempt

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Aggravated Armed Robbery attempt. At 3:15p.m. on Thursday, December 5th, a motorist was held up at gunpoint in the 900 block of Hackett Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black Male between 5’8″ and 6 feet in height, thin build and full beard. He was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and white athletic shoes. He left southbound on foot after the incident.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.