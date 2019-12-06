Local Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

Local police are investigation an attempted armed robbery from yesterday afternoon. At 3:16PM, officers from the Jacksonville Police and South Jacksonville Police Departments responded to a call of the attempted robbery in the 900 block of Hackett Avenue. According to a report from the Jacksonville Police Department, the victim was approached by single black male with a beard, approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build wearing a brown coat and armed with a hand gun demanding money. No money or property was taken from the victim and no injuries were sustained in the incident. If anyone has any information about the incident or the suspect, contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigation Division at 217-479-4630.

