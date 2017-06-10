Local Professor Is Creating Research Opportunities Abroad

A local college professor is doing exciting research in different parts of the world.

Dr. Larry Zettler, a professor of Biology at Illinois College has taken students on many research trips around the world over the last few years. Dr. Zettler, and one of his students Connor Melton, joined our WLDS’s What’s On Your Mind Program this week to discuss these trips, and what they found along the way.

Dr. Zettler first discusses his “Breakaway” trips to Cuba:

“I’ve been there 5 times. Connor’s been twice. We’re going back in October and March. We’re actually going on a third Breakaway a year from now to see hospitals and healthcare and bats and orchids there. We were the first US University/College to sign an agreement with the largest University in Western Cuba. The idea is to bring Cuban specialists here and then reciprocate that. We’re gonna be bringing in two Cuban professors in October to visit Illinois College.”

During these trips, Dr. Zettler and his students study many things, including orchids. Dr. Zettler explains to us, what exactly an orchid is and why it should be studied:

“Orchids are the number one ranked plant group because of their diversity. There are more different kinds, they bring in all kinds of flower, smells, colors, shapes. They are the most vulnerable plants in the world, about half of the orchids in North America are faced with extinction. There’s a ghost orchid in Cuba that also grows in Florida, we went to Cuba initially to try and grow it with the Cubans. So, we’re working together as a team- these two countries to save one of the most beautiful, rarest orchids in North America. It’s working, our surveys are turning out good data.”

Because of the studies done in Cuba, Dr. Zettler and Connor now have to opportunity to work with the Smithsonian on a different project:

“We are now officially linked with the Smithsonian. We are going, Connor and I, to the South Pacific Island of Palau, to study orchids with the Smithsonian and the University of Hawai’i.”

Illinois College’s Breakaway program take students on different educational trips each year including Hawaii, Cuba, Jamaica, and several parts of Europe. For more information on the Breakaway program or research at Illinois College call 217-245-3000.