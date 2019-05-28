Local Reps Weigh In As Fair Tax Passes Illinois House

Two local state representatives weighed in on the new proposed amendment for a graduated income tax reform in the state. 100th district representative C.D. Davidsmeyer and 93rd district representative Norine Hammond took to the House floor to urge “no” votes on Senate Joint Resolution for A Constitutional Amendment 1 before its adoption on Monday night in a party line vote 73-44.

In a nearly 3 hour debate that marched on into the night hours before final approval, Davidsmeyer and Hammond were some of the nearly dozen Republican lawmakers and 1 Democratic lawmaker who spoke about the bill. House Minority leader Jim Durkin was the last to take the floor. Some Republican representatives were still trying to be recognized at the time of Durkin’s final speech. Conversely, there were only about 7 minutes of debate on the Senate floor when the bill passed on a party-line measure the previous week.

Representative Davidsmeyer was the first to take the floor urging a ‘no’ vote on Monday night. “We all know there is no such thing as a free lunch. Somebody has to pay for it. As over-burdened taxpayers leave, who is going to be left to continue to cover all of this additional spending? It’s going to be the middle class and most of them are going to be looking for jobs because the businesses have left with them. The majority party has not only proven their inability to manage our finances, they have shown a complete unwillingness to do so. Raising taxes on the people of Illinois is not the answer. I urge a ‘no’ vote.”



Hammond would follow with similar feelings. “Since the governor has released the details of his proposed income tax in March, even the Senate Democrats have already changed the tax rates. With these changes, the number of taxpayer who would have received a tax cut has gone down while the number of taxpayers that will pay more has gone up. Nationally we have seen the trends going away from a graduated, a progressive tax. Once again, Illinois has it backwards.”

The amendment will now head to voters who will give the final approval on the measure on the November 2020 ballot. Senate Bill 687, which is the parent bill to the amendment, is yet to be approved by the House. The senate bill, which is due for its 2nd reading this week, holds the rates at which taxes will be calculated. The Senate approved rates last week 36-22 on yet another party line vote.