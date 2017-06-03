Local Resident Wins Big with Believe In Education Drawing

A local resident won big at last night’s Levitt AMP Music Series.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation held their Believe in Education drawing last night at the Levitt AMP Music Series at the downtown square, and one Jacksonville Native won 10,000 dollars.

Amy Albers of the Foundation tells us who the big winner was:

“I’m happy to say that Ginny Fanny of Jacksonville is our 10,00o dollar prize winner. She happens to be a volunteer for Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation she is our foundation president, board president, right now. But, she’s been a board member for years. She’s also on the Jacksonville Main Street Board, so it’s a big night for Ginny.”

Albers also explains what this year’s drawing means for the foundation:

“This is the biggest year we’ve had so far. We usually sell between 3000 and 3500 tickets. This is the biggest year we’ve had, the most money we’ve raised. We have wonderful business sponsors who sponsor our prize money so all the money from tickets sold goes to Jacksonville public schools; it goes right back towards them. This is what sustains the foundation; it’s what keeps us going. It’s what allows us to do the things we do to help support our students and our educators.”

The other winners from last night’s drawing were Eli Logan, Greg Foss, Barbara Taylor, Shannon Folker, Quinn O’Hanlon, Mary Henry, Judy Newell, Morgan Braucht, Sue Homann, Joe McDonald, and Becky Peacock.

Congratulations to all the winners!