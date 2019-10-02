Local Schools Receive Gold Circle of Quality from ISBE

Two Jacksonville School District 117 elementary school sites have appeared once again to have received high marks from the Illinois State Board of Education for quality. The Illinois State Board of Education announced yesterday that 142 public school-based early childhood sites received the Gold Circle of Quality in fiscal year 2019 through ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s system for supporting continuous improvement among early learning providers.

Murrayville-Woodson Elementary School and the Walnut Court Early Years Program were two of the schools on the list. Gold Circle programs have met the highest standards for quality in three areas: learning environment and teaching, administration, and training and education. Gold Circle programs are actively engaged in continuous quality improvement, according to ISBE. Seventy-nine percent of public school-based sites monitored in FY 2019 received a Gold rating.

Other schools in the area receiving the rating include North Mac Intermediate and North Mac Elementary, Farmingdale Elementary School near Pleasant Plains, Triopia Grade School, Virginia Elementary School, and Brown County Elementary School.