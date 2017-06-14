Local Senator Shares His View of Shooting near D.C.

There was a scary scene near our nation’s capital this morning when there was an active shooter at a baseball practice for a Republican team in Arlington, Virginia.

A local Congressman, Rodney Davis was at that practice, up to bat at home plate when the shots rang out:

“I heard a loud noise that I thought was the construction are maybe dropping a large piece of metal. And I heard one of colleagues or someone on the field say ‘He’s got a gun, run.’ I did just that, I dove in the dugout, ran away from home plate and into the dugout, dove on top of other people who had already been there. I didn’t think that that was the safest place to stay, and I worked my way out of the dugout to a safer place. Immediately behind the dugout first, then behind cars.”

After leaving the diamond, Congressman Davis was able to reach an apartment building where he managed to call 911 and his family.

Congressman Davis feels that this day should be a sign that we must end negative and divisive rhetoric:

“Today’s tragedy reminds me that I have to be a messenger of optimism, and a messenger of truth. The truth is Republicans and Democrats at all levels get along personally. There are areas of disagreement and policy differences, but it’s up to all us to stand up when the policy differences become filled with hate and to change that. Those are the things we have to do, and the that’s what I intend to do. I hope that the two campuses in Jacksonville can get together and talk about those differences, and where we agree.”

Congressman Davis also tells us that he believes that the Congressional charity baseball game is still going to be played, and that the hopes the game is still on:

“I heard we’re gonna play this game tonight, and I’m glad we are. I hope that the 600,000 dollars that this game between Republicans and Democrats, this game of comradery, I hope we double that in one day to show people who want to commit a heinous act like this, that we are not going to stand for it in this great country.”

There is minimal information thus far about the shooter in this incident, but it has been reported that he is a from Belleville, IL. Republican Whip Steve Scalise, as well a Capitol Hill aide, and two Capitol Police officers were shot. It appears that all of those injured in the incident are recovering.