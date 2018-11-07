Local, statewide results from Morgan County

Races throughout Morgan County were mostly characterized as being uncontested, however there was one crucial referendum in Arenzville and some other interest numbers from Election Day 2018.

There were several local candidates running unopposed in yesterday’s race. They include: Mike Carmody, who was voted Morgan County Sheriff; Jill Waggener for County Clerk; incumbent Treasurer Jenny Geirnaert, and Ginny Fanning, who ran unopposed for county commissioner.

Nearly 12,000 votes cast throughout Morgan County yesterday. Among the larger, state races, here’s how Morgan County voted… In the race for Illinois Governor, which Democrat J.B. Pritzker won within an hour of the polls being closed, Bruce Rauner carried Morgan County with 5,365 votes to J.B. Pritzker’s 3,184 and Sam McCann’s 2,836. For Attorney General, Republican Erika Harold earned the most votes in Morgan County with 7,638, against Democrat Kwane Raoul’s 3,520.

In the 18th Congressional Race between incumbent Republican Darin LaHood and Democrat Junius Rodriguez, LaHood won Morgan County by a rather significant margin, 8,321 to 3,324.

The only other contested item in Morgan County dealt with a referendum for the Arenzville Fire Protection District, which requested a tax rate increase from .125 to .3. That referendum was voted down in Morgan County, 183 “no” votes to 108 “yes” votes.