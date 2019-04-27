Local Student and Well-Known Ornithologist Publish Book

How birds bring us together was the central idea at Our Town Books last night. Dr. Joseph T. Steensma’s love of birds came at a very young age and brings him to West Central Illinois regularly. Routt Catholic High School student Colin Dobson was out driving with his grandmother for his learner’s permit. A chance encounter on a Morgan County roadway would bring the two together for a new book. “What I know about birds is that they connect us. They connect brothers to brothers, fathers to sons, husbands to wives, fathers to daughters. That’s the power of birds. That’s how Colin and I met. That’s how this book came to be. We were just two dudes. One is a high school sophomore at the time on a back country road driving around with his grandmother. I was a 46-year old father at the time out bird watching with my son. We ran into each other and this is what birds do.”



In a presentation and book signing yesterday at Our Town Books, Steensma detailed his 20+ years in the field as an ornithologist or “birder,” as hobbyists are called. Steensma says that “birding” is his hobby. He is currently a professor of practice at the Brown School of the Institute for public health at Washington University in Saint Louis. His primary discipline is environmental health, and he described how his love for birds often intersects with his job.

Dobson, a senior at Routh Catholic High School, has spent thousands of hours in the field studying ornithology. Dobson plans on studying either Environmental Science or Ornithology at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana in the fall with a minor in meteorology. Dobson says there’s a possibility of a second edition of the book coming at a later time. Steensma says that Dobson’s hours in the field given him enough for a doctoral level dissertation and that’s what first impressed him and then led him to their friendship.

Steensma says he’s been coming to West Central Illinois since 1993 because of the unique biology and topography that the Illinois River offers to birds. Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steensma says his love of birds came at the age of 6 when he witnessed an owl snatch a squirrel off the ground inches in front of him during a sledding incident. Steensma and his entire family contributed photos for the presentation and the book. He hopes the book inspires people to look in their own backyard for the thousands of species of migratory birds that come to this part of Illinois during the Spring months each year. He also says that it can help put aside our differences. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re wearing a MAGA hat or a Bernie hat, whether you like the New England Patriots or not, whether you’re a Cardinals fan or a Cubs fan. It’s in that moment when you get a bird that we share that thing. We have that memory. We have that thing that we understand it to be beautiful and we can marvel at creation without worrying about other stuff that’s flying around. That’s what connects us.”



Dobson outlined the Illinois River Flyway as being a diverse but small flyway compared to the Mississippi River Valley. There are between 200-300 species that migrate to the various habitats that make it unique to other parts of the United States. Steensma believes its one of the best places to bird watch in the nation from early spring to Mid June because of all of the odd species that end up here. “You get weird stuff that ends up here. The Great Lakes are the southern boundary for northern birds. Sometimes they get lost and they come down the Illinois River. You get southern birds, like the Neotropical Cormorant, that gets blown up here by a weather event and it ends up here. In birding, it’s called a vagrant trap where weird birds come and you can see them.” The book acts as a roadmap to the various natural habitats that capture particular birds during their migration.



A Guide to Finding Birds Along the Illinois River Flyway is available at all major retail outlets on the web. Local copies can be found immediately at Our Town Books on the square.