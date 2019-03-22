Local students recognized by Chamber for volunteer service

More than a dozen local students were recognized for their volunteer service during a ceremony at Jacksonville Middle School yesterday.

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Mayor’s Student Volunteer Awards Ceremony yesterday in the Jacksonville Middle School Auditorium, where fifteen students were recognized for their volunteer service hours completed in 2018.

These fifteen students logged more than 3,300 hours of service at various businesses, churches and other organizations throughout the Jacksonville community over the last twelve months. A number of local figures played a role in yesterday’s ceremony, with Bev Coats serving as the event’s speaker, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard and South Jacksonville Village President Harry Jennings also in attendance.

Students being recognized as recipients of the Mayor’s Student Volunteer Awards included: Camri Anderson, Anne Becker, Laura Cannon, Jayla Critchelow, McKayla Critchelow, Victoria Fellhauer, Ashley Fry, Will Gibson, Meadow Hawkins, Bethany Pohlman, Abby Schumacher, Adam Schumacher, Jennifer Smith, Amelia Symons, and Liddy Weber.

The Mayor’s Student Volunteer award is given out annually to students between the ages of 5 and 21 who’ve notched a minimum of 75 service hours. Students are also awarded President’s Volunteer Service Awards from the national award program based on their age and number of service hours.