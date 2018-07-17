Local theater holding screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” for suicide prevention & awareness

Suicide rates in the state of Illinois have increased by nearly 25 percent according to a report from the CDC.

Not only is the state of Illinois affected by suicide, but also more specifically, west central Illinois has felt the impact of growing suicide rates in recent years. In order to combat the issue, a group of local businesses and individuals have joined together for an event this week to bring awareness and hopefully prevention efforts when it comes to suicide.

Marcy Patterson with the Morgan County Coroner’s Office joined WLDS’ AM Conversation yesterday to discuss the event, which she says is a screening of the movie “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” at the Illinois Theater tomorrow evening.

“It starts at 7 o’clock. Our initial sponsors were Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home and Williamson Funeral Home and they paid for the initial screening, and the Illinois Theater donated all of the seats for this. After we sold out the first 250 tickets, we called Passavant Area Hospital, and they upped the money for the next 200 tickets. So at this time, it’s sold out at the Illinois Theater. If people didn’t get their ticket and they think this is something they’re interested in seeing, they can reach out, and we can see if there’s a way to facilitate a few more people,” says Patterson.

Patterson talks about how suicide has become more and more prevalent throughout Illinois and the entire country.

“Suicide has become an epidemic in our country. It’s impacting our senior citizens, it’s impacting our children. People have reached a level of hopelessness, they don’t know what to do and they take their own life. As a community, we need to figure out a way to stop this, we need to figure out a way to make it where people know there are so many other options available for us to help them. This movie is about a boy who tried to kill himself, as I understand, multiple times, and was never able to get it done, and the wonderful way his life has evolved since then. So if this is something that we can show to people and families and help them heal and maybe to even stop one more person from choosing that option, we feel that’s a success,” Patterson says.

According to Patterson, the movie, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” is for anyone over the age of 12 or 13 years old.