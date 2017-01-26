Local Veteran Pens Open Letter To President

A local attorney and combat veteran has penned an open letter to President Trump, asking the President to deliver on his campaign promises of taking care of veterans.

Tyson Manker is a former U.S. Marine who served in Iraq and is an advocate for veterans rights. In his open letter, Manker asks President Trump to use the executive authority to take immediate action on behalf the nearly 320,000, or 13% of post-9/11 troops, who have been wrongfully separated from the military with “Less Than Honorable” discharge characterizations, also known as “Bad Paper.”

Manker explains what a “Less than Honorable” or “Bad Paper” discharge is.

Manker says he hopes that the President will take action on “Bad Paper” discharges which deny veterans Education and Veteran Affairs benefits.

Manker says that supporting veterans has huge support on both sides of the isle.

To read Manker’s full letter to President Trump, follow this link

