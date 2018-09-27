Local VFW to host industrial wind turbine program Oct. 2nd

By Anthony Engle on September 27 at 1:25pm

The local V.F.W. Post #1379 will host an informational session regarding industrial wind turbines next Tuesday at 6 p.m. There are two scheduled guest speakers for this October 2nd event.

Kevon Martis is a Senior Policy Fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute in Washington, D.C.

Ted Hartke is a lifetime Illinois resident, currently residing in Vermillion County, and has lived in a wind farm for over a decade.

According to posted flyers, topics of discussion at this event will include property rights, turbine height, different types of sounds potentially caused by turbines, equity wind energy zoning and trespass zoning, the effects of industrial wind turbines on property values, and living in a wind farm.