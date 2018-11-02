Local woman arrested for Iowa jewelry theft

A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Iowa last week for an alleged 2nd degree theft.

First reported by KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, 30 year old Tiffany Leeann Clayton, whose last registered address is in Jacksonville, was arrested on October 24th in Mason City.

According to official Iowa state court documents, a Hancock County, Iowa warrant for Clayton’s arrest was issued back on April 9th. Three days before that, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a criminal complaint about Clayton from, according to KIMT, the owners of the residence where she had stayed in Goodell, a small town in Hancock County. According to KIMT, the complainants told Sheriff’s deputies about an apparent theft of jewelry with an estimated value of approximately ten thousand dollars. KIMT said an investigation led authorities to learn that, not only did Clayton apparently commit the theft, but supposedly the authorities have evidence of her and some of her friends pawning the jewelry in Mason City.

Estimated total valued of the stolen jewelry was apparently $9,450, according to KIMT. Clayton made a first appearance in Hancock County Court yesterday and requested a public defender. Clayton will have a preliminary hearing on Thursday, November 15th at 11 a.m.