Local Woman Attends Inauguration

Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

Kem Wilson, Republican Precinct Committee Woman, was at the inauguration in Washington D.C., and says that despite controversy over the size of the inauguration, her experience was that it was well attended.

Wilson says that the inauguration was historic and that she had an amazing time.

Wilson says that she is hopeful that in four years she will be able to attend the inauguration again and see President Trump be sworn in for a second term.