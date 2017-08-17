Local Woman Wins Cards Trivia

We have conducted a drawing to finish the 25th season of our Cardinals Trivia, presented by Passavant Area Hospital with the help of Executive Transportation, and WEAI radio.

This year’s edition of Cardinals Trivia began back in early April, and we asked our questions on nearly all of the weekday Cardinal baseball broadcasts carried on WEAI.

We put the “daily winners” names on pieces of paper, and conducted the random drawing at the radio station studies. The winner, Roberta Chappell of Jacksonville

Roberta is now in the process of lining up 10 friends and/or relatives to go along to see the Cards and Tampa Bay play Sunday, August 27th.

The tickets for Roberta and her friends plus the chartered bus transportation are all being provided by Passavant Area Hospital, Executive transportation and WEAI Radio.

Again, congratulations to our 2017 winner, Roberta Chappell.