Locan man, local boy arrested for alleged burglary over the weekend

One local man, as well as a juvenile, are being charged with alleged burglary to a local gas station over the weekend.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Police Department, two individuals were arrested overnight between Saturday and Sunday at approximately 12:30 a.m., after allegedly breaking in to the Ayerco gas station, located in the 12-hundred block of West Walnut.

Local officers were called to the store shortly after 12:30 a.m. after an alarm at the store was set off. They found that a window to one of the doors had been broken, and that several cartons of cigarettes had been removed.

Surveillance footage from the gas station helped officers identify 20-year old Andre Evans, of the 700 block of Serenity, and a 12-year old male juvenile. Both Evans and the 12-year old juvenile were arrested on charges of alleged burglary.