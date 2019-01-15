Location change for JSD117 Emergency Board Meeting

There has been a change in location for the emergency special School District 117 Board of Education meeting this evening, though the meeting is still open to the public.

Though previously scheduled to be held at the Central Office Board Room at 211 West State Street, the emergency board meeting called for by JSD 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek will now be held in the Jacksonville High School cafeteria. The meeting will still begin, as previously scheduled, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting has been called to address a wide variety of safety issues brought about by the more than one foot snowstorm that touched down over the weekend. Topics of discussion will include: potential plans to get students back in classes as soon as possible and safety of students who rely on walking to school. Jacksonville School District 117 schools are closed for today, Tuesday the 15th. The South Elementary School Open House scheduled for today has also been cancelled.

In addition, the regular school board meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening beginning at 6 p.m. is still presumably going to be held. The regular board meeting for tomorrow evening will likely be held in the Central Office Board Room.