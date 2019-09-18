Logan Ag Services Expanding in Griggsville, Opening New Facility in Winchester

A Pike County Ag Business had their major expansion toured yesterday by Illinois Ag Director John Sullivan. Sullivan toured the new dry fertilizer storage facility that Logan Agri-Service is building in Griggsville. The new addition will nearly double the site’s capacity. The 80×55 hoop structure, which just had the concrete laid this week, is expected to provide about 1,500 tons of new space. The facility is expected to be completed later this month.

Sullivan toured the facility yesterday and touted the expansion during the tough growing season for farmers. He called it an encouraging sign for the local ag sector. Logan President Edward Logan said that the company is closing in on a purchase of the old IMCO Precast Concrete plant on the east edge of Winchester in Scott County for the purpose of establishing a retail crop protection chemical and seed warehouse and service center. The Scott County Times announced last Thursday that former Winchester resident Dennis Ryan, currently employed by Bunker Hill Supply in Hutsonville, will be the Scott County facility manager. Logan said that the expansion is an ongoing objective to protect local farmers from increasing prices on fertilizer and ag supplies in the near future.