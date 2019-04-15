Londrigan To Challenge Davis Again in 2020 for 13th Congressional District

Betsey Dirksen-Londrigan, the Democratic candidate for the 13th Congressional District in 2018, is seeking to challenge Republican incumbent Rodney Davis again in 2020. Londrigan made the announcement at 10:30AM Thursday, April 11th at the AFL-CIO Union Hall in Springfield.

Davis, who was appointed to fill the outgoing seat of the then-15th district Congressman Tim Johnson, won his first election to the newly formed 13th district in 2012 over David Gill. Davis defeated Londrigan for his third term in November 2018 by 2,058 votes out of the 271,000 votes cast in the district.

The 13th Congressional District covers Calhoun, Greene, and Macoupin in the WLDS/WEAI listening area. The district stretches from Edwardsville, into central Illinois and includes, Springfield, Champaign, Decatur and Bloomington. Londrigan’s career as a fundraiser, a worker with Senator Dick Durbin, and a champion of health care coverage set her apart from the crowded Democratic primary in 2016. Londrigan looks to run on the health care issue once again in 2020.