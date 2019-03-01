Lonergan enters ‘not guilty’ plea following preliminary hearing

A Jacksonville man facing allegations of unlawful firearm and meth possession pled not guilty following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

In what was a rather busy day in Morgan County court, 36-year old Chad Lonergan appeared before Seventh Circuit Judge Chris Reif on Tuesday, along with his defense attorney Jonathan Hurst. Lonergan currently faces charges of alleged unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams stemming from his arrest on January 1st of this year.

According to preliminary police reports, on New Year’s Day, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department and Jacksonville Special Response Team, in cooperation with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office and with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant on a residence located in the 700 block of East State Street. Lonergan was eventually placed under arrest after officers discovered several illegal items, including: a handgun, a substance referred to as ICE or methamphetamine, possible cannabis oils, cannabis and drug paraphernalia during the execution of the search warrant, according to initial reports.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, the state called Jacksonville Police Detective Shawn Haefli, who also works closely with the JPD’s Special Response Team, to the stand. Haefli testified to the account of law enforcement officers conducting a search warrant at a residence located at 707 East State Street, where officers allegedly located Lonergan, several illegal drugs, including meth, large quantities of marijuana, as well as a handgun. According to Haefli’s testimony, while police were unable to confirm that Lonergan resided at the residence, Haefli claims that Lonergan admitted to being the owner of all of property located in the basement of the residence, which is where he, along with the drugs and handgun, were allegedly found.

Through Attorney Hurst, Lonergan ultimately entered a plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury. Judge Reif set Lonergan’s next court date for April 3rd at 9 a.m.