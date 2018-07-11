Long crowned 2018 Miss Morgan County at 60th annual pageant

There’s officially a new Miss Morgan County for the year 2018 following last night’s 60th annual fair pageant.

Hundreds of local residents filled the grandstand at the Morgan County Fairgrounds last night for the annual fair pageants.

Earning the top honor of Morgan County Fair Queen this year was Savanna Nicole Long of Jacksonville, who was supported by her parents, Wesley and Sally Long of Jacksonville as she was officially crowned Miss Morgan County yesterday evening.

Long topped four other local contestants to take home the crown. Finishing first runner-up was Paige Hamilton of Jacksonville, daughter of Brett and Darla Hamilton. She was followed by Lilly Hoskins Schwiderski of Jacksonville, daughter of Kris and Amy Schwiderski, who took home second runner-up.

In the junior Miss Morgan County, Bella Evans of Jacksonville took home top honors. Evans is the daughter of Sean and Amy Evans. The 2018 junior miss concert saw ten contestants total, including the winner Evans. Madison Ann Davis of Jacksonville took home first runner-up for the junior miss, while Isabella Lauren Woods, of South Jacksonville, was awarded second runner-up.

The 2018 princess Miss Morgan County was awarded to Chloe Nicole Buhlig of Jacksonville. Buhlig is the daughter of Joe and Christy Buhlig of Jacksonville. On her way to winning the crown, Buhlig bested 10 other contestants in the princess Miss Morgan County pageant.

All former winners of the Morgan County Fair Pageant were invited on stage last night as the event celebrated it’s sixtieth anniversary.