Long-time Local Physician Passes Away

A former Illinois College administrator and well-known local physician passed away Wednesday evening.

Dr. Ernst Chester Bone, better known as “Chet”, graduated from Illinois College in 1936. Shortly after his graduation, Bone accepted a position as IC’s Director of Admissions in 1938, subsequently deciding to pursue a career in medicine.

Prior to enrolling in the United States Navy, Bone received a Master in Education degree from the University of Illinois. In 1942, Dr. Bone signed up for medical school behind the urging of a former professor, and was able to earn his medical degree whilst serving in the armed forces during both World War II and the Korean War.

After completing post-graduate training at the Illinois Research and Education Hospital, Dr. Bone made his way back to Jacksonville and opened his clinical medicine and surgery practice on West State Street in 1947.

Dr. Bone, along with Dr. Harvey Scott, established the Bone-Scott Clinic in 1955. Dr. Bone’s worked as a medical consultant for the State of Illinois Bureau of Disability Determination Services for more than 25 years, and was also part of the group who founded the American Board of Family Practice.

Dr. Bone also was a strong advocate for education, serving on the Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Directors for nine years and over 25 years on the MacMurray College Board of Trustees.

Dr. Bone celebrated his 102nd birthday on March 3rd.