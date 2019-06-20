Long-time MacMurray College Professor Retires

A long time MacMurray College professor is retiring after four decades. Dr. Allan Metcalf announced he is retiring from MacMurray College after 46 years of work, according to a press release from the college Thursday morning.

Metcalf came to the college in 1973 as chair of the English Department. He also served as registrar and assistant vice president of academic affairs in the early 2000s. Metcalf helped to found The Daily Other, the only small-college daily newspaper in circulation in the country in 1977.

Outside of the college, Metcalf spent 37 years as chief administrator of the American Dialect Society. He also was a featured writer for the Lingua Franca blog for the Chronicle of Higher Education from 2011-2018. Metcalf has published 7 books. In September, his eighth book will be available from Oxford University Press. The book will be about Guy Fawkes and the ever-changing world of language.



Metcalf has been granted Professor Emeritus status in retirement and looks forward to traveling with his wife and writing more books.