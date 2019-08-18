Long-Time Morgan County Clerk, Barbara Gross Passes

A long-time Morgan County public servant has passed away at the age of 90. Barbara J. Gross passed away Friday at Passavant Area Hospital. Gross was the Morgan County Clerk from 1974-2010, having been re-elected 8 times prior to her retirement. She was recognized by the 93rd Illinois General Assembly in 2004 for her nearly 30 years of public service to the county by then State Representative Jim Watson, a Republican.

Born, raised, and educated in Jacksonville, Gross was a well-known public servant in several capacities besides politics. She served on the boards of the Educational Day Care Center, the American Red Cross, the Girl Scouts and the Jacksonville Library. She also volunteered for such worthwhile causes as the Morgan County United Way, the Heart Fund, and the American Cancer Society.

Gross, though, was very passionate about politics. She ran unopposed to the Morgan County Clerk’s office from 1974-1994 as a Democrat. She was well respected by her peers and served as President of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders and Election Officials and Treasurers. She served 3 times as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, was president of the Illinois Democrat Women’s Club, and served on the board of the Morgan County Democrat Women’s Board. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters, American Legion Auxillary, the NAACP, the Morgan County Heritage Cultural Organization, and was on the Advisory Board of the State Board of Elections, as well as serving as a deaconess at Central Christian Church. She also ran for election to the Illinois House of Representatives and served as a grand marshall to Jacksonville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Gross is survived by a daughter, two sons, five grandchildren, and a special niece.