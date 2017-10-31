Longtime co-worker reflects on life of Tom Burrus

With the unexpected death of Burrus Seed President and CEO Tom Burrus over the weekend, a longtime friend and co-worker is sharing his thoughts on the legacy of a close friend.

Don Rhoads was employed by Burrus Seed for 25 years, working primarily with Tom Burrus on the sales side of things. Now retired since 2012, Rhoads is reflecting on the impact that his longtime co-worker’s life had on not only him, but the entire community.

Rhoads says however that Burrus was someone who would want his loved ones to remember all of the positive memories rather than mourn.

“When I started with the company, Tom said ‘we’re going to try and have some laughter every day.’ He was a man that enjoyed life, enjoyed people, he was outgoing, and with his sudden passing this weekend, I think he would want us today remembering him and celebrating his life rather than mourning his death. He was a jovial person, he was passionate about everything he did, he was passionate about his family, his church family, the community, and also passionate about the business, and that’s what made him enjoy life with a passion. He lived life to the fullest,” says Rhoads.

Rhoads says Burrus’ impact was felt both locally and even beyond west central Illinois. In terms of the lasting impact of Burrus, Rhoads shares a story that demonstrates that impact.

“Even employing all of the kids during the summer (for detasseling), the family, the company, Tom provided that employment. Many times, Tom would share letters with me that he had received from adults that started their work careers at Burrus as kids, thanking him for the work ethic that they had learned at Burrus that had helped them with their careers. Those were really neat things to see happening with the community and people that Tom and the Burrus family had met,” Rhoads says.

While Rhoads has not been with Burrus Seed for five years, he expects a smooth transition when it comes to the leadership of the company.

“I saw it with Martin Burrus (Tom’s father) when he passed away that they had a transition plan in place. Tom and Todd took over and it was pretty seamless and I think that’s going to happen (now). Even back five or ten years ago, they were already putting in place the next generation of people to take the business forward in the future. We’re not going to replace Tom, don’t get me wrong, he’s one of a kind just like his dad was, but I think the transition will be fairly seamless from the customers’ and the community’s point of view,” Rhoads explains.

Tom Burrus’ brother Todd, along with his two children Kevin Burrus and Martha Krohe, continue to work for Burrus Seed, as well as Tom Burrus’ son-in-law Tim Greene.