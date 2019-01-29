Longtime Passavant Administrator Dr. Hale to retire at the end of March

A longtime administrator at a local hospital is announcing his retirement at the end of March.

According to a press release from Passavant Area Hospital CEO Harry Schmidt, Dr. Marshall Hale has informed me of his plans to retire March 31. This comes after a career in which Dr. Hale devoted 35 years of medical service to the Jacksonville community, 18 months as Passavant’s chief medical officer (CMO) and numerous leadership roles with Memorial Physician Services,.

Dr. Hale has been instrumental in leading and shaping healthcare in the Jacksonville community for several decades dating back to 1983. In 2018, he was the recipient of the Woody Hester Leadership Award, Memorial Health System’s top leadership award.

With the announcement of Dr. Hale’s pending retirement, Schmidt is also announcing that Dr. Scott Boston will assume the role of chief medical officer (CMO) effective April 1, and will work closely with Dr. Hale over the next two months as he transitions to the new role.

Dr. Boston is currently an emergency department physician at Passavant and Memorial Medical Center and has been a member of the Passavant medical staff since 2004. He was Passavant’s Emergency Department medical director from 2012 to 2015. Dr. Boston earned his medical degree from SIU School of Medicine in 2000, and completed his residency at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A Morgan County resident himself, Dr. Boston will continue to work in the Passavant Emergency Department.