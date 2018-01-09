Longtime South Jacksonville Board Trustee resigns

It appears the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees will have an empty seat at next month’s board meeting.

Steve Waltrip, who has served in the village of South Jacksonville in various roles for more than 30 years has made the decision to hang up his hat as a village trustee.

In a letter that was delivered to South Jacksonville Village President Harry Jennings prior to the Board’s January meeting, Waltrip said “It has been an honor to serve the people of the Village of South Jacksonville.”

However, Waltrip also said in the letter that “After much thought and consideration, I have decided that it is time to allow others to serve.”

Waltrip, who last year served as interim village president for a time, officially resigned his position at the closing of the board’s regular meeting on January the 4th.