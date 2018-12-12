Looking at 2019 Jacksonville aldermen races

The Jacksonville City Council could look a bit different in the coming months with six local aldermanic races, some of which are contested and others uncontested.

Of the six aldermanic races in 2019, four of them will feature multiple candidates running for the same position, while the other two races will be uncontested. There will be primary elections for two races on February 26th of next year.

Longtime incumbent Tony Williams will be running against newcomers Alison Ruben de Celis and Benjamin Cox in the race for Ward Two, which encompasses Precincts 4, 5 and 6. There will also be a race for Ward 3, which includes precints 7, 10 and 18. Alderman Mike Bartlett, who was appointed earlier this year, will run against Nicole Riley and Robert Perkins.

While the races for Ward 2 and 3 will take place on February 26th, the other races will appear on April 2nd in the consolidated election. Longtime incumbent alderman for Ward One Bill Scott, who also serves as chair of the Planning and Public Works Committee and vice chairman of the Utility Committee, will not be seeking re-election in April, which means candidate Eren Williams will run uncontested for the position.

Ward Four also has an uncontested race with alderman Aaron Scott, first appointed in 2016 with the resignation of Ben Tomhave, as the only candidate running for the position. In Ward Three, Karen Day-Mudd, who was appointed to the position earlier this year in place of former alderman Marcy Patterson, will be running for the seat’s remaining two-year unexpired term against Brandon Adams. And in Ward Five, incumbent Don Cook, who has been a member of the city council for three terms, will run against Louis H. Eason III.