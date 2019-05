By Anthony Engle on May 8 at 9:01am

The Morgan & Scott County Crime Stopper coordinator has been re-elected as state Crime Stoppers President.

Hamilton was also honored as ‘Coordinator of the Year’ during the 2019 State Crimestopper Conference in Carbondale. He has been given this recognition 6 times overall, including 4 years consecutively.

Hamilton is employed with the Jacksonville Police Department as it’s Community Service Officer.