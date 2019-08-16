Lovejoy Hall Possible New Location for McCoys’ Productions

A local playhouse may have new life. Laurie and Rich McCoy, owners of the Playhouse on the Square, told the Journal-Courier earlier this month that the playhouse would be closing its doors after the Youth Cabaret shows this weekend. Scotty DeWolf, owner of the Ayers Mansion Bed & Breakfast, announced yesterday on the Dewolf House Bed and Breakfast Facebook page that he has been in talks with the McCoys to keep their theater productions alive at a new location.

DeWolf said that he and the McCoys have been in discussions to bring plays to the newly anointed Lovejoy Hall on West College Avenue. DeWolf says that he’s trying to make it a win-win for everyone. The Playhouse on the Square’s Dr. Seuss “Oh the Places You’ll Go” youth cabaret will be held at 7:30PM Friday and Saturday and the last show on Sunday will start at 6PM. The Playhouse has been open on the square since 2013.