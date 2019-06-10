Low Speed Chase Nets One Arrest Saturday Night

A Meredosia man was arrested after a low speed chase over the weekend.

62-year-old Richard Wohlers was arrested just inside Cass County on 12 counts of failure to appear in Morgan County court. He also faces preliminary charges of fleeing police, driving with a revoked license and expired registration, driving without insurance and with an unlawful display of a registration.

Morgan County sheriff Mike Carmody say deputies spotted Wohlers driving the vehicle about 9:30 Saturday night on Musch Lane, but he refused to pull over after turning onto St Paul Road.

Carmody says Wohlers never drove fast, but refused to pull over.

Cass County deputies were able to stop Wohlers on Boulevard Road.

Wohlers remains at the jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

