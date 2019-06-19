Lowered June Ameren Rates Explained

Ameren Illinois wants to clear up confusion about how it sets it supply rates for electrical customers. Marcelyn Love, Communications Executive of Ameren Illinois, says that Ameren sets their rates annually in a specific way and that changes to customers rates don’t simply happen out of the blue. “It’s a misstatement to say that Ameren Illinois can raise their rates at any time. There is a process in order for us to adjust the supply or delivery charges that our customers see each month. The supply price, which is the result of an independent auction conducted by the Illinois Power Agency, are determined and those costs are passed along to customers dollar for dollar with no additional mark up.”

Love says that Ameren supports customer choice for electrical suppliers, as it promotes good competition and fair pricing.”As a delivery-only company, Ameren Illinois supports electric supply choice as another way for our customers to lower their energy bills.”



Love states that new energy supplies like green energy have come into the market driving Ameren’s lower summer rates.”Rates are one of those things that can convoluted very quickly. In general, the power authority conducts an auction each year in which suppliers will bid into the auction to determine what price they are willing to charge for the commodity. Over the years, there has been additional supply that has gone into the market and that has resulted in the lower supply costs.”

Love further explains the cheaper energy supply. “Demand has been down slightly due to the increase in energy efficiency along with other factors. Then, supply has been up due to the addition of renewable energy sources and more energy supply. This has really dictated the decrease in supply costs.”

Ameren recently announced its lowered summer rates this June. Love hopes that customers now have a better understanding at the fluctuating energy market that effects their bills each month.